D’iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A popular South Mississippi restaurant is set to close its doors this week.

It comes as entrepreneurs across the country face obstacles for their businesses.

A D’iberville restaurant closes its doors after three years of serving up delicious slices of pie on the Gulf Coast.

“With the economy, food crisis, staffing is horrendous. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this in the 40 years I’ve been running businesses,” said David Macon, owner of Puff Belly’s Brewery Pizza and Grill.

Puff Belly’s has seen thousands of faces in the coastal area come in and order up.

The grub certainly hits the spot, earning the location “Best Pizza on the Gulf Coast” two years in a row.

Macon said one driving force to the shut down is finding help.

“You can’t find anybody, for one. And the people that do come in, they either don’t show up or they’ll work one day and you won’t see them again,” Macon said.

A full staff is around eight people. Right now, they’re down to seven.

Another obstacle is revenue.

“When I see my profit and loss statements that we do every month and I see the numbers, it’s a glaring grip that something has to change,” he said.

Macon said he developed a strategic plan, but shifts in the economy placed his restaurant in a difficult position.

“With any business model, it’s open to change. Everything changes and you hope you plan for the changes, and you plan for the best and I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” Macon said.

He will continue his liquidation process until further notice.

“It’ll take me a couple of months to get this wrapped and completely wound down and liquidated out. I’ll be busy for the next 6-8 weeks,” Macon said.

In the meantime, he encourages folks to come in grab a slice until their last day of business.

Puff Belly’s Brewery Pizza and Grill will close its doors Dec. 30.

