BSL gears up for annual Oyster Drop on New Year’s Eve

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are taking place for Bay St. Louis’s fourth annual Oyster Drop downtown.

The 8-foot oyster sculpture will be hoisted up by a hand crank and dropped as the clock strikes 12.

The festivities are happening for a fourth year in and outside of 200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar. Tickets for a balcony view are sold out, but it’s free to join in on the streets.

“Basically started as a silly little idea... Some cities drop a ball; we decided to drop an oyster, and the little idea caught legs,” said Drew Bienvenu, 200 North Beach event organizer. “Last year there were 3,500 people or so in the street, and this year it’s bigger, bolder, and better.”

Live entertainment will also fill the streets with music: The Dave Mayley band, Andree and the Giants and Dian Diaz, the headliner, are set to perform.

A beautiful firework show will also light up the sky at midnight.

Organizers are expecting a crowd of up to 6,000 people this time around.

