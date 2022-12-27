Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Editor’s note: The raw video in this report contains graphic language.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

An employee at that store told WAFB Tuesday morning, December 27, that the female employee has since been terminated.

However, that employee said that same female employee was actually known for feeding the homeless in the area and he believes she just got outraged when several homeless people refused her orders to leave the property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.