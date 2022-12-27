UPDATE: Pascagoula hoping for water sample results Wednesday afternoon; still under boil water notice

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula is still under a boil water notice as of Tuesday afternoon, but the city says they’ve sent water samples to the lab and are hoping for results by Wednesday afternoon.

The city had been waiting for water tanks to refill to a certain level before they were able to pull a sample. They said broken pipes at residences across the city following the weekend’s frozen temperatures had caused water levels to be slow to rise.

The citywide boil water notice was instated Saturday at 2:44 p.m. due to a main break. At 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews had found the main source of the leak at Ingalls’ East Bank Shipyard.

We will post updates as they become available.

