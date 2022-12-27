UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Gulfport Fire officials, it was an electrical outlet overloaded with a space heater that caused one family’s home to catch fire Monday evening.

Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters.

“The whole house filled up with smoke, so we tried to get out,” he said. “Two of us got out: my wife and I. The three kids got trapped in the bedroom.”

Brown was able to pull his two teenage granddaughters out through a back window.

Then, former star quarterback for Nebraska, Tommy Armstrong Jr., sprang into action to save the mother.

Armstrong is a Gulfport native and long-time friend of the family who happened to be visiting family across the street.

“I saw a bunch of smoke, so I just started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window,” he said. “So, I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid.”

Brown has lived at the home on South Street for about 52 years. He said he now hopes to restore it.

“It’s kind of stressing, you know. It’s stressing. First time this ever happened to me,” he said. “I praise God that we got out of there, you know. No life was lost, although we lost everything else. But we’re still here.”

Brown said his youngest granddaughter, 13, was injured the most with her arm wounded by escaping through the window.

At last check Tuesday afternoon, she is still being treated at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

