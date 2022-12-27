WLOX Careers
Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

