Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash.

MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling north on Highway 11, when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.