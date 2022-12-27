WLOX Careers
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns

One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash.

MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling north on Highway 11, when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

