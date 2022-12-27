Give the gift of life this week at the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - At this time of year there is always a critical need for blood. That’s why we’re holding the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive all this week, giving South Mississippians multiple opportunities to give the gift of life.

This year’s drive kicks off Tuesday at the Pass Christian Randolph Senior Center before moving to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the rest of the week.

Schedule your appointment to donate now by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Be sure to use sponsor code: WLOX

Tuesday, Dec. 27th, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pass Christian Randolph Senior Center (315 Clark Ave.)

Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 28-30th, Noon to 6 p.m. at Edgewater Mall (2600 Beach Blvd.)

Need a little inspiration? Meet Raymond “Dale” Dunlap, who just gave his 160th blood donation this week, bringing the total he’s donated over the years to 20 gallons of blood! Dunlap’s blood donation journey began more than 30 years ago when his son was diagnosed with cancer>> https://www.wlox.com/2022/12/27/blood-donor-gives-20th-gallon-ocean-springs/

Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated to someone in need.

The American Red Cross and WLOX teaming up again this year for the Holiday Blood Drive.

