WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Give the gift of life this week at the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “WLOX” to schedule your appointment.
The WLOX Holiday Blood Drive is happening all this week. Tuesday, we're in Pass Christian. Amber Spradley is there and joins us live.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - At this time of year there is always a critical need for blood. That’s why we’re holding the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive all this week, giving South Mississippians multiple opportunities to give the gift of life.

This year’s drive kicks off Tuesday at the Pass Christian Randolph Senior Center before moving to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the rest of the week.

Schedule your appointment to donate now by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Be sure to use sponsor code: WLOX

  • Tuesday, Dec. 27th, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pass Christian Randolph Senior Center (315 Clark Ave.)
  • Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 28-30th, Noon to 6 p.m. at Edgewater Mall (2600 Beach Blvd.)

Need a little inspiration? Meet Raymond “Dale” Dunlap, who just gave his 160th blood donation this week, bringing the total he’s donated over the years to 20 gallons of blood! Dunlap’s blood donation journey began more than 30 years ago when his son was diagnosed with cancer>> https://www.wlox.com/2022/12/27/blood-donor-gives-20th-gallon-ocean-springs/

Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated to someone in need.
The American Red Cross and WLOX teaming up again this year for the Holiday Blood Drive.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Sheriff reveals new information about escaped inmates at Raymond Detention Center
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns

Latest News

Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
Authorities search for missing autistic, hearing impaired man in Jackson Co.
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The countdown to 2023 is on. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paige Roberts...
Paige Roberts looks ahead to 2023 in Jackson County
The WLOX Holiday Blood Drive is happening all this week. Tuesday, we're in Pass Christian....
LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week