WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe

Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River...
Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, was last seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, has been located and is now home safe.

Tuesday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Gautier Police were searching for Gilmore, an autistic man who is hearing impaired. He had last been seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave.

Right after 10 a.m. Tuesday, his cell phone pinged near Prince George Drive, which is off Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.

WLOX received word he was safe around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Sheriff reveals new information about escaped inmates at Raymond Detention Center
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns

Latest News

A Gulfport family is picking up the pieces left behind by a fire, Monday. It happened the day...
Neighbor helps rescue Gulfport family from burning home
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Give the gift of life.
Give the gift of life this week at the WLOX Holiday Blood Drive
Showers coming Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Then, perhaps raindrops coming to an end...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast