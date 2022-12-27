FOUND: Missing autistic, hearing impaired man located, home safe

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Edwin Bernard Gilmore Jr, 23, has been located and is now home safe.

Tuesday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Gautier Police were searching for Gilmore, an autistic man who is hearing impaired. He had last been seen Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at his home on River Walk Drive in Vancleave.

Right after 10 a.m. Tuesday, his cell phone pinged near Prince George Drive, which is off Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.

WLOX received word he was safe around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

