Chilly tonight. Warmer weather arrives tomorrow.

It was another beautiful day, and the rest of the night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight tonight with a mostly clear sky.

A few more clouds will move through on Wednesday, and it’s going to be warmer. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there’s a small chance for a stray shower or two. The humidity will increase through Thursday, and there’s a good chance for fog by Thursday morning. Thursday will be one of the warmest days this week with highs near 70. Isolated showers will be possible.

Scattered showers and storms are looking likely by Friday, and there’s the possibility for heavy rain. It’s going to stay mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some of these showers will linger into Saturday morning, but hopefully most of the rain moves out for any New Year’s Eve activities. Highs will stay in the upper 60s. We’ll ring in the new year on Sunday, and it will stay warm with temperatures near 70.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.