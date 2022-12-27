WLOX Careers
Children learn while playing at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center’s ‘Winter Break Camp’

Kids play with artificial snow they made at the discovery center.
Kids play with artificial snow they made at the discovery center.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -School is out, and kids are home enjoying winter break. For some little ones, spending their vacation learning is more fun than staying home.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is hosting “Winter Camp” while kids are off from school. Education Director Sandra Norris said it’s always exciting to watch kids learn while having fun.

“We like for them to have fun and not really know they are learning. The more we put into the activities of wanting to have fun, we are learning some new things. That’s what it’s all about, not just giving them the answer, but letting them think it through,” Norris said.

Eight-year-old Hannah Heppel gets dropped off at camp often. She enjoys making friends and playing in the museum and recommends other kids join her.

“Because I feel like they would get a better experience on learning and finding who they truly are,” Heppel said.

According to Norris, Winter Camp is a good place for kids to continue learning while away from school.

“We know they are going to have fun but sometimes they don’t know exactly what is going to take place until they get here. We had one that started crying this morning, but now he is probably having the most fun of all,” Norris said.

