WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula

City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been two days since a boil water notice was issued on Christmas Eve for Pascagoula residents.

City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this.

“Due to the extremely low temperatures, there were some breaks in different areas. But the primary reason for the boil water notice being issued was there was a substantial amount of water that was lost at the East Bank Ingalls facility. That contributed to the water table going down,” Silverman said.

Repairs have been made, but water tanks must be refilled before a sample can be pulled for testing.

“They have done repairs, but given that it is cold, there have been additional breaks. Our public works department has been tirelessly working during the holidays to get those areas fixed. Once we reach those proper water thresholds, samples can be taken and sent to Micro-Methods for safety purposes,” Silverman said.

Water samples are expected to be pulled and sent to the lab for 24-hour testing on Tuesday.

“We want to keep all of our citizens informed about what is going on. Again, we want to apologize for the impact that has taken place over the holidays, but our team is working tirelessly to make sure, to make sure we can get this manner off, as quickly as possible,” Silverman said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.
A Gulfport family finally has triplets together in time for Christmas.
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula boil water notice continues; city planning to send samples to lab Tuesday

Latest News

Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That...
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make...
Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges
Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That...
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this.
Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula