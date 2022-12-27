Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been two days since a boil water notice was issued on Christmas Eve for Pascagoula residents.

City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this.

“Due to the extremely low temperatures, there were some breaks in different areas. But the primary reason for the boil water notice being issued was there was a substantial amount of water that was lost at the East Bank Ingalls facility. That contributed to the water table going down,” Silverman said.

Repairs have been made, but water tanks must be refilled before a sample can be pulled for testing.

“They have done repairs, but given that it is cold, there have been additional breaks. Our public works department has been tirelessly working during the holidays to get those areas fixed. Once we reach those proper water thresholds, samples can be taken and sent to Micro-Methods for safety purposes,” Silverman said.

Water samples are expected to be pulled and sent to the lab for 24-hour testing on Tuesday.

“We want to keep all of our citizens informed about what is going on. Again, we want to apologize for the impact that has taken place over the holidays, but our team is working tirelessly to make sure, to make sure we can get this manner off, as quickly as possible,” Silverman said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.