WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs

Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated to someone in need.
By Noah Noble
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A milestone blood donation happened in South Mississippi.

Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That marks 20 gallons of blood he’s donated that have gone to someone in need.

Dunlap’s blood donation journey began more than 30 years ago when his son was diagnosed with cancer.

“My son came down with cancer. He died at the age of 14,”Dunlap said. “We got 11 years [with him] fighting cancer. One of the needs is platelets for kids having cancer, and that’s why I’m donating.”

Dunlap is a retired Marine in the U.S. Navy. In the late ‘70s, he was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. A lawsuit against the camp claims the water supply was tainted with cancer-causing chemicals during the same time Dunlap’s son was born. Three years later, his son was diagnosed with cancer.

“They told me about [my son] needing blood platelets,” Dunlap said.

Cancer patients face a lower immune system. Donor blood platelets help build back immunity. Since then, Dunlap has donated platelets every chance he gets.

“Dale is the only person I know of in the Mississippi area that has given more than 20 gallons,” said Paul Adams, The Blood Center’s public relations manager.

He went to Ocean Springs to hand Dunlap a certificate for making the 20th gallon donation milestone. It’s a club that few can claim membership.

“The club is so, so small, but it’s so important,” Adams said. “When you donate blood, you’re able to save lives. It’s the one medication that hospitals use that can’t be manufactured.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.
A Gulfport family finally has triplets together in time for Christmas.
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula boil water notice continues; city planning to send samples to lab Tuesday

Latest News

City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this.
Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula
Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make...
Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges
Raymond “Dale” Dunlap made his 160th blood donation at The Blood Center in Ocean Springs. That...
Blood donor gives 20th gallon in Ocean Springs
City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this.
Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula