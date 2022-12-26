WLOX Careers
Near freezing tonight. Mild weather returns soon.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It turned out to be a beautiful day, but it was still chilly with highs in the mid 50s. We’re getting cold again tonight, and most of us will drop into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Thankfully, a hard freeze is not expected. There will be some passing clouds this evening, but we’ll remain dry.

Tuesday will be another chilly, but sunny day. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Warmer air will return by Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will increase through Thursday morning, and we’ll likely see some fog by the morning. Thursday afternoon will be warm with highs near 70. A few showers can’t be ruled out.

However, we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by the afternoon. A few showers may linger into New Year’s Eve, and we’ll stay in the upper 60s. It looks like we’ll ring in the new year on Sunday with mild weather. Highs will stay in the upper 60s.

