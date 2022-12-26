WLOX Careers
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.(Gray Media)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend.

Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage says the cause of death was exposure. We don’t yet have the victim’s identity.

Pearl River County will open its safe rooms Monday night in Picayune (501 Laurel Street) and Poplarville (124 Rodeo Street).

