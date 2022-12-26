LIST: Drop your live Christmas tree off at these recycling locations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day has come and gone, meaning many of you are going to want to get rid of that Christmas tree soon.

For those with a live tree, you can drop it off at a recycling location.

Recycled trees will be stripped and chipped for mulch. Any trees left curbside will not be recycled, but rather sent to a land fill.

Here’s our list of tree recycling locations:

HARRISON COUNTY

Pass Christian Harbor

Long Beach Harbor

Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport

Mississippi Power Plant Watson - 10406 Lorraine Road in Gulfport

Parking bay at Highway 90 and Rodenburg Avenue in Biloxi

JACKSON COUNTY

Ocean Springs Civic Center - 3730 Bienville Boulevard

Ocean Springs Public Works Department - 712 Pine Drive

Rubbish Site - 10501 Seaman Road in Vancleave

Recreation Department - 5400 Ball Park Road in Vancleave

West Roads Department - 6900 Washington Avenue in St. Martin

East Roads Department - 10825 Highway 63

Fairgrounds - 2902 Shortcut Road in Pascagoula

Remember, these recycling drop-offs are only for fresh cut trees, not artificial.

If you know of any further locations that should be added to our list, please email them to producers@wlox.com.

