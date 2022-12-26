WLOX Careers
LIST: Drop your live Christmas tree off at these recycling locations

Harrison and Jackson County leaders have Christmas tree recycling stations set up, so you can...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day has come and gone, meaning many of you are going to want to get rid of that Christmas tree soon.

For those with a live tree, you can drop it off at a recycling location.

Recycled trees will be stripped and chipped for mulch. Any trees left curbside will not be recycled, but rather sent to a land fill.

Here’s our list of tree recycling locations:

HARRISON COUNTY

  • Pass Christian Harbor
  • Long Beach Harbor
  • Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport
  • Mississippi Power Plant Watson - 10406 Lorraine Road in Gulfport
  • Parking bay at Highway 90 and Rodenburg Avenue in Biloxi

JACKSON COUNTY

  • Ocean Springs Civic Center - 3730 Bienville Boulevard
  • Ocean Springs Public Works Department - 712 Pine Drive
  • Rubbish Site - 10501 Seaman Road in Vancleave
  • Recreation Department - 5400 Ball Park Road in Vancleave
  • West Roads Department - 6900 Washington Avenue in St. Martin
  • East Roads Department - 10825 Highway 63
  • Fairgrounds - 2902 Shortcut Road in Pascagoula

Remember, these recycling drop-offs are only for fresh cut trees, not artificial.

If you know of any further locations that should be added to our list, please email them to producers@wlox.com.

