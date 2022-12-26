Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas has come and gone, but Monday was a busy day full of gift returns and exchanges.

“Today, we’re exchanging some jeans for my grandpa because they didn’t fit him right,” shopper Madison Brownlee said.

Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas.

It’s a post-holiday rush that many business owners prepare for.

“People usually buy stuff for others, and they don’t know the size. So, we’re kind of flexible with that,” Smash Clothing owner Nazem Dahab said.

At Reed’s, jeweler Spencer Gray carves out the perfect presents, but he’s also ready to welcome back return shoppers.

“So, the holiday rush here has just been crazy,” he said. “The day after Christmas is notoriously busy because we have people coming in with exchanges or perhaps, they didn’t get that last minute gift.”

To get the most out of your returns, here are a few tips:

Save your receipts.

Think before you open and keep all items in their original packaging.

Do not return any used items.

Bring your ID with you.

And practice kindness.

“Bring your patience and, you know, just try and have a good day,” Gray said.

