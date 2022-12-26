WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make...
Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas has come and gone, but Monday was a busy day full of gift returns and exchanges.

“Today, we’re exchanging some jeans for my grandpa because they didn’t fit him right,” shopper Madison Brownlee said.

Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s something else in store, shoppers flocked to make their exchanges and returns following Christmas.

It’s a post-holiday rush that many business owners prepare for.

“People usually buy stuff for others, and they don’t know the size. So, we’re kind of flexible with that,” Smash Clothing owner Nazem Dahab said.

At Reed’s, jeweler Spencer Gray carves out the perfect presents, but he’s also ready to welcome back return shoppers.

“So, the holiday rush here has just been crazy,” he said. “The day after Christmas is notoriously busy because we have people coming in with exchanges or perhaps, they didn’t get that last minute gift.”

To get the most out of your returns, here are a few tips:

  • Save your receipts.
  • Think before you open and keep all items in their original packaging.
  • Do not return any used items.
  • Bring your ID with you.
  • And practice kindness.

“Bring your patience and, you know, just try and have a good day,” Gray said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co.
A Gulfport family finally has triplets together in time for Christmas.
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
UPDATE: Pascagoula boil water notice continues; city planning to send samples to lab Tuesday

Latest News

Just the last few days, we have been in the middle of an unusually hard freeze in South ...
Caring for plants in cold weather with Gary Bachman
It's time to take you behind the scenes of Game of Thrones. An immersive exhibit dedicated to...
Unique experience brings you into the world of 'Game of Thrones'
Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again...
Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal
Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again...
Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal