Caring and Sharing volunteers provide Christmas meal

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Mississippi nonprofit Caring and Sharing rolled up their sleeves once again to feed the community this holiday season.

On Christmas day, volunteers prepared a free lunch that truly came from the heart.

The tradition began in 2006, when about 100 people showed up to be fed. This year, Caring and Sharing is now assembling more than 1,000 hot plates.

“I am so blessed, and so proud, and happy that we are able to do that,” said founder Geralda McLendon.

Ida Younger is a regular at this Christmas luncheon. In the past, she volunteered with her husband, but he died recently. So she participated this Christmas in his honor.

“Me an my husband has been coming here for the past six years,” she said. “He would be the one out back smoking the hams and turkeys for the dinner, but he passed away April 16. I came in remembrance of my husband.”

As the saying goes, “It takes a village,” and a look at the hardworking volunteers proves it to be true.

Sharing and Caring attributes the success of the event to its dedicated volunteers and donors.

“I’ve been to all except the first three years, and I enjoy it,” said volunteer Winogean Bond.” I enjoy helping people and I love to cook. It’s just a full feeling to do it.”

Cleve Altman has a been volunteer since 2005.

“I think they’ve been doing it around 17-16 years, and I’ve been here 15 years of it,” volunteer Cleve Altman. “We enjoy it and we just continue doing it.”

The free meal is fully funded each year contributions by Stone County businesses.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.