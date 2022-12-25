Loaves & Fishes provides meals for the homeless on Christmas Eve

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As many of us enjoy our Christmas Eve dinners at home tonight, our heart goes out to those who are less fortunate.

Loaves & Fishes soup kitchen is making sure the homeless don’t go to sleep hungry. Saturday, they provided meals for more than 100 people in need.

“It’s an honor, you know what I’m saying?” said cook Demond Harrison. “For me being able to serve God, people, our people, you know what I’m saying, helped me stay plugged in with what God has for me. It’s for the people.”

The soup kitchen is one of the many programs that helps homeless people during the holidays.

Amanda Rodriguez has been sleeping in the streets for a couple months now. She tells us how much this helps.

“We had to go to a shelter, take a bus back and forth from the shelter. We were told at the shelter that they were going to be serving breakfast and lunch,” Rodriguez said.

Marcel Singleton is also homeless; he doesn’t have a lot, but uses his time to help his community the best he can. A couple weeks ago, he helped organize Toys 4 Tots for children in need in Moss Point.

“When people give back to the community, you see a kid that’s unprivileged or might be in foster home and stuff like that, they’ll see a smile, go up there and donate,” said Singleton. “We need more donations. We need to give back to more people.”

Back Bay Mission and Loaves & Fishes are still accepting donations if you’d like to give back this holiday season.

