Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas, and what better way to celebrate than making sure less fortunate people have a warm plate of food?

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department handed out 1,260 meals to families in need as part of the Feed the Needy program that’s been around for more than a decade.

Dan Williams was one of the many volunteers who made sure every family in need didn’t go hungry this Christmas.

“Around 2:30 in the morning to get up and go put the dressing on and everything. The ham warms everything up, you know. So, you know between 3 and 6:30, we load everything up and come over to the center,” Williams said.

As a former deputy, he told WLOX giving back is very important to him.

“I like doing this thing for the community. Especially I like cooking and everything, you know. I love serving the public and seeing people get a good meal on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Williams said.

Most meals were delivered to people’s homes. Capt. Matt Haley said several community volunteers met up to start plating early in the morning.

“There was a time when we were doing three to 4,000 plates. You never know how many things you are going to have to do each year,” Haley said.

