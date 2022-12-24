WLOX Careers
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials say a utility worker has died in Ohio while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the incident just after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati.

“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” a spokesperson for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said.

The company said crews will continue their work restoring power to the region as the area deals with frigid temperatures and winter weather.

