Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde.

“Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”

Jackson County has no cold weather shelters between Pascagoula and Moss Point. Hyde, a resident of Pascagoula, is working overtime to make sure the homeless stay warm and safe.

“When I first initially found out that there was no place for the homeless to go after, again, like I said, hearing about the cold front that we was getting, it really, really disappointed me.”

After losing everything in Hurricane Katrine in 2005, Hyde understands what life is like on the other side of the fence. She’s spent the last few days outside collecting blankets, coats, gloves and hats.

“I can relate to losing and not having and being less fortunate. When Hurricane Katrina came, I had just moved into my new home, and I lost everything.”

She also lost her mother, who she says influenced her giving-spirit, the same year to cancer.

“My mom was my biggest influence growing up and learning that she was always a giver. She would always do anything for anybody. She’s had foster kids, she’s had it all. She would always give anybody the shirt off her back. Growing up in Moss Point, where I was born and raised on Rose Drive, she taught me to be a better person.”

Hyde hopes to open a shelter one day, but until that time comes, she’ll continue to help the homeless community the best way she can.

