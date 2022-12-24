WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Pascagoula under citywide boil water notice

At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water...
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice.

The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. Public works crews are currently working to find it and resolve the issue.

The city is asking its residents to turn off all running faucets while temperatures are above freezing. They also ask that citizens check their businesses for leaks and broken pipes, as they add up tremendously and worsen the problem.

We will post updates as they become available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
One car flipped over, with another landing on top.
PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi; traffic delayed
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and...
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
Wind chill values all day Friday
Four nights of pipe-bursting cold, some below freezing for more than 24 consecutive hours

Latest News

Frigid for Christmas Eve
Taylor's Christmas Eve First Alert Forecast
Many people are expected to be away from their families this Christmas, from first responders...
Being separated from family during the holidays can be tough
Being away from home for the holidays can be a tough go
Being away from home for the holidays can be a tough go
Keeping the community warm. Salvation Army hosts warming shelter for citizens.
Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport