Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue

41st Avenue, West Gulfport
41st Avenue, West Gulfport(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport.

The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

