WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Frigid cold for Christmas Eve

Frigid for Christmas Eve
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merry Christmas Eve! It’s bitter cold today! We’re starting off in the mid 20s, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 30s this afternoon. We’ll keep a little bit of a breeze from the north and northwest. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Another hard freeze is expected tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. You’ll definitely need to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants again. The sky will stay mostly clear.

Christmas Day will be very chilly, but not quite as cold as today. Highs will be in the low 40s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s again by Monday morning, so prepare for another hard freeze. Monday afternoon will be warmer with highs near 50.

We’ll gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s, and we’ll warm up into the low 60s by Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll warm up near 70. However, we’ll have a chance for showers and storms by Thursday and Friday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
One car flipped over, with another landing on top.
PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi; traffic delayed
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX the family saw both a slow-motion and...
MDPS shows family of Jaheim McMillian video from October shooting
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
Wind chill values all day Friday
Four nights of pipe-bursting cold, some below freezing for more than 24 consecutive hours

Latest News

Frigid for Christmas Eve
Taylor's Christmas Eve First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Bitter cold Saturday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 12.23.22
Pipe-bursting freeze again tonight
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
The polar blast is here!