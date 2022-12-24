Frigid cold for Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas Eve! It’s bitter cold today! We’re starting off in the mid 20s, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 30s this afternoon. We’ll keep a little bit of a breeze from the north and northwest. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Another hard freeze is expected tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. You’ll definitely need to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants again. The sky will stay mostly clear.

Christmas Day will be very chilly, but not quite as cold as today. Highs will be in the low 40s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s again by Monday morning, so prepare for another hard freeze. Monday afternoon will be warmer with highs near 50.

We’ll gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s, and we’ll warm up into the low 60s by Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll warm up near 70. However, we’ll have a chance for showers and storms by Thursday and Friday.

