Early travelers line up at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - By land, sea and air, more than 112 million Americans are traveling between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

At the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, with the exception of one flight, most of the early Friday arrivals and departures were on time. The biggest crowd during that period was those flying on Sun Country to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

Jerry Antonczakwyz is headed back to Florida after a solid trip to the Coast.

“It was wonderful. It was one of the best times I’ve had in a long time. I just feel good about it and getting away for a while,” he said.

The adventure also began for Matthew Han, who’s headed home after being stationed at Keesler Air Force Base.

“I have five bags altogether. This one has random stuff, these are my work clothes,” Han said.

Despite it being a little slow early, all the travel experts say if you’re flying, get to the airport early and pack your patience.

