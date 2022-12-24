Center of Hope warming shelter now open in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several warming shelters are open Friday night as South Mississippi reaches freezing temperatures.

As frigid temperatures sweep across the Gulf Coast, many need a place to lay their heads from the harsh winter conditions.

“In times like this, situation is what it is. I could not with a clear conscience majority of the people of the coast cannot with a clear conscience let people free to death,” said Major Jerry Friday, Area Commander of the Salvation Army Gulf Coast.

Friday said this is the second night the Salvation Army Center for Hope will host a warming shelter.

The number of folks needing a helping hand continues to grow.

“I spoke with our D’Iberville shelter this morning and our volunteers over there, and Mr. Wendy Sweatman who oversees that program and they had 50. Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, we already had 40 individuals come in out of the cold,” said Friday.

Over 30 people are expected for the Gulfport location.

During their stay, visitors will receive dinner, a shower, and a warm bed. Friday said this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication from his volunteer staff.

“It’s so cold out there. I can’t imagine them not having a warm meal and a place to stay. We wanted to get out and help them and bless them by getting out of the cold and having something good to eat,” said Maggie Reece.

“That’s what we’re trying to do tonight is just love on these men and women and help them stay out of the cold tonight and warm and healthy,” said Ricky Reece.

Friday said the facility will continue to assist those in need during the holiday season.

“This community is a blessing. This community is generous and kind and people reach out,” said Friday.

Center of Hope will be open December 24th. The organization is also accepting donations.

