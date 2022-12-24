WLOX Careers
Being separated from family during the holidays can be tough

Many people are expected to be away from their families this Christmas, from first responders to international students.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is often associated with family, but many first responders, military members and international students have to spend the holidays away from theirs.

“It’s emotional,” said Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith. “You want to spend your holidays at home with your folks, opening presents and such like that.”

While first responders are working, others just don’t have the means to make it back home.

“I am looking for that day where we see each other again, especially my mom,” said University of Southern Mississippi senior Mark Saadalla, an international student from Egypt.

“She never imagined me being away that long. This has been four years and maybe longer because I am planning to go to medical school.”

Though they may be without their families on the holidays, all try to recreate that Christmas feeling.

“We’ll get together and have a little meal and maybe bring some families over to the station,” Lamar County fire coordinator Kyle Hill said.

Some try raise spirits through gifts.

“We try to do a ‘Dirty Santa’ tradition,” said Smith. “We keep it light, at a $25 limit. We try to be jolly.”

Others will surround themselves with people.

“Just having everyone around makes me feel as close as I can to home,” said Saadalla.

Even after spending Christmas on the clock, Smith says it’s all part of the job.

