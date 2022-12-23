WLOX Careers
Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

