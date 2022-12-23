WLOX Careers
PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

One car flipped over, with another landing on top.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two cars have crashed on Highway 90 in Biloxi Friday afternoon. We’re hearing traffic is moving slowly in the area.

We first learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. It happened in front of Seashore Oaks Assisted Living.

One car flipped over, with another landing on top. We don’t yet know if there are any injuries from the crash.

