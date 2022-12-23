PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two cars have crashed on Highway 90 in Biloxi Friday afternoon. We’re hearing traffic is moving slowly in the area.

We first learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. It happened in front of Seashore Oaks Assisted Living.

One car flipped over, with another landing on top. We don’t yet know if there are any injuries from the crash.

Photo from the scene of the crash. (WLOX)

Photo from the scene of the crash. (WLOX)

Photo from the scene of the crash. (WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.