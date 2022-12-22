WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191 or Investigator Burkett with Criminal Investigations at 228-466-6910.
