WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video

Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis.
Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191 or Investigator Burkett with Criminal Investigations at 228-466-6910.

