WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191 or Investigator Burkett with Criminal Investigations at 228-466-6910.

