Thursday’s Forecast

Today, plan on partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. And afternoon highs should reach the mild 60s. Today’s chance of rain is only 10% to 20%. For tonight, only a 20% to 40% chance to see a few hit-or-miss light rain showers in the evening. Then, a powerful cold front will arrive around midnight. That will trigger our hard freeze warning and our wind chill advisory at midnight tonight. At that point, our weather will turn sharply windier, drier, and much colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way down into the 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely in the morning with temps in 20s. Afternoon highs for Friday may possibly only reach the mid 30s. Wind chill during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.

