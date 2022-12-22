WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today, plan on partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. And afternoon highs should reach the mild 60s. Today’s chance of rain is only 10% to 20%. For tonight, only a 20% to 40% chance to see a few hit-or-miss light rain showers in the evening. Then, a powerful cold front will arrive around midnight. That will trigger our hard freeze warning and our wind chill advisory at midnight tonight. At that point, our weather will turn sharply windier, drier, and much colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way down into the 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely in the morning with temps in 20s. Afternoon highs for Friday may possibly only reach the mid 30s. Wind chill during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Arctic blast arrives Thursday night
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Bracing for the frigid weather
Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
4 nights of pipe-bursting freezes expected
Arctic blast arrives Thursday night; temps may struggle to get above freezing Friday afternoon