State lawmaker on cop duties: “They are not clinical psychologists and mental health experts”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seemingly routine police call going bad due to a mental health scenario -- one local state lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government.

That comes on the heels of last weeks tragedy in Bay St. Louis resulting in three deaths, two of those being police officers.

“We are asking these underpaid police officers to be clinical psychologists and mental health experts, and that is not their job,” said Rep. Brent Anderson (R) Dist. 122.

Anderson is a former law enforcement officer and current state lawmaker. He spoke on behalf of Branden Estorffe at Wednesday’s memorial service. Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin were both killed in the line of duty on Dec. 17. Anderson would like to see more legislation or perhaps more help for officers when they’re on calls where a mental health situation is in play.

“That is something as a government, we need to fix, not only at the state level but also as a Nation. And I believe it’s a huge problem. It’s something we have tucked away,” he said.

As far as the Biloxi Police Department is concerned, we spoke with two officers trained in crisis intervention. They say it’s always a fine line to walk during a mental health call.

“It’s a case-by-case basis. Obviously you have some where you can go ahead and be that police officer. But in some, you have to be that friend or tell them ‘hey, we’re here to help.’ said PFC Samuel Gaffney. “What can we do to help you?”

According to a recent national study, mental health emergencies make up 20% of calls to law enforcement, with that number continuing to rise.

“You go in thinking everything is going to be calm and reserved, and out of nowhere it can turn into total chaos,” said PFC Jeff Radix. “What, at one point, seems to be a good idea to call us for help, the next moment, it’s like we’re a threat to them, so you’ve got to approach that situation with a lot of caution.”

