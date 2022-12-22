WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

State lawmaker on cop duties: “They are not clinical psychologists and mental health experts”

One local state lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at...
One local state lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seemingly routine police call going bad due to a mental health scenario -- one local state lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government.

That comes on the heels of last weeks tragedy in Bay St. Louis resulting in three deaths, two of those being police officers.

“We are asking these underpaid police officers to be clinical psychologists and mental health experts, and that is not their job,” said Rep. Brent Anderson (R) Dist. 122.

Anderson is a former law enforcement officer and current state lawmaker. He spoke on behalf of Branden Estorffe at Wednesday’s memorial service. Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin were both killed in the line of duty on Dec. 17. Anderson would like to see more legislation or perhaps more help for officers when they’re on calls where a mental health situation is in play.

“That is something as a government, we need to fix, not only at the state level but also as a Nation. And I believe it’s a huge problem. It’s something we have tucked away,” he said.

As far as the Biloxi Police Department is concerned, we spoke with two officers trained in crisis intervention. They say it’s always a fine line to walk during a mental health call.

“It’s a case-by-case basis. Obviously you have some where you can go ahead and be that police officer. But in some, you have to be that friend or tell them ‘hey, we’re here to help.’ said PFC Samuel Gaffney. “What can we do to help you?”

According to a recent national study, mental health emergencies make up 20% of calls to law enforcement, with that number continuing to rise.

“You go in thinking everything is going to be calm and reserved, and out of nowhere it can turn into total chaos,” said PFC Jeff Radix. “What, at one point, seems to be a good idea to call us for help, the next moment, it’s like we’re a threat to them, so you’ve got to approach that situation with a lot of caution.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Photos with Santa
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Frigid air on the way
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
As of Thursday morning, you have a short window to prepare for the harsh weather ahead.
South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before Christmas weekend weather