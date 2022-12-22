South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before Christmas weekend weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Temperatures are already dropping... and they’re going to keep dropping as we head into an icy Christmas weekend.

As of Thursday morning, you have a short window to prepare for the harsh weather ahead; make sure you’re covering plants, checking your car and taking other proper precautions.

Mechanics are urging you to be extra cautious when it comes to your car. Make sure you’re warming up your vehicle for at least 15 minutes before hitting the road to prevent shocking the system.

“If you already have small issues with it, it can cause it to get worse,” says Wayne Thompkins, A&W Auto co-owner. “So say your transmission is kind of on the edge, if you go out there, crank it up, put it in gear and the fluid’s ice cold, it’ll just slip... slip in gear.”

Mechanics also say you should check your tire pressure and tread often.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) advises putting together a “winter weather car kit” to keep you prepared for the worst, including the following items:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Blankets

Cell phone charger

Water/snacks

Emergency flares or reflectors

MDOT has a winter weather preparedness page HERE as well.

South Mississippi is already doing what it can to prepare, evident by increased winter hardware sales. Many local hardware stores say they’re seeing a huge leap in the amount of winter items they’re selling, from pipe insulations to faucet coverings and space heaters.

“It just kind of steadily goes away. We might sell one or two of those eight foot pipe sections a day, but not like today,” says Russell Moran, a retail sale associate at OS Lumber and Supply. “We sold two hundred and something. So nothing like it is now.”

Another sign of how extreme the weather will be... Cold weather shelters are opening across the Coast this weekend. Visit the story below for a list of open shelters, how you can get transportation to the shelters, or if you’re looking to volunteer.

