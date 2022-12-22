WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - A New Orleans Saints linebacker, who is also a Mississippi native, was selected to his first Pro Bowl in his 11-year NFL career Wednesday.

Demario Davis is a Brandon, Mississippi native that played football at Brandon High School before playing at the collegiate level at Arkansas State. Davis has been with the Saints since 2018 and is a team captain as well.

The Brandon native is the only Saints player to receive a 2023 Pro Bowl invite for the NFC team. During his 11-year career, Davis has been named to the NFL All-Pro team three times, making the first team in 2019 and the second team in 2020 and 2021.

Davis leads the Saints in total tackles in the 2022 season with 89, along with a team-high 6.5 sacks.

Despite having a 5-9 record, the Saints are still in the hunt for a playoff spot with three weeks left to play in the regular season.

The Pro Bowl game between the NFC and AFC is set for February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The contest will be aired on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
Saints keep slim playoff hopes alive with 21-18 victory over Falcons
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan denies faking injury; Saints to appeal $550k fine
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Saints take on the Bucs in ‘must win’ game Monday night