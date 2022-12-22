Rocky Creek truck stop robbed of large amount of cash; officials searching for suspects
ROCKY CREEK, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the lookout for two suspects following an armed robbery of the 4 Mile Truck Stop.
At around 12 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in Rocky Creek. When they arrived to the truck stop, they learned two suspects entered on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. and stole a “large amount of cash.”
Video surveillance shows the two males at the property as well as their vehicle, identified as a 2014 Chrysler Sedan with a personalized Alabama tag reading 4EVAJ.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.