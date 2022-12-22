Rocky Creek truck stop robbed of large amount of cash; officials searching for suspects

ROCKY CREEK, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the lookout for two suspects following an armed robbery of the 4 Mile Truck Stop.

At around 12 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in Rocky Creek. When they arrived to the truck stop, they learned two suspects entered on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. and stole a “large amount of cash.”

Video surveillance shows the two males at the property as well as their vehicle, identified as a 2014 Chrysler Sedan with a personalized Alabama tag reading 4EVAJ.

Chrysler Sedan, tag reads 4EVAJ (George County Sheriff's Office)

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

