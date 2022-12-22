WLOX Careers
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

The scene has been secured.
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49 Walmart, where an incident involving a weapon was reported.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting after they responded to a weapon being reported in the U.S. 49 Walmart.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has since revealed that Richland police was responding to a hostage situation at the Walmart.

Clark confirmed that the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting shortly before MBI released the new information.

“We can confirm it is an officer-involved shooting at Walmart around 5:45 p.m. Walmart is cleared and secure,” Clark said. “Walmart is closed at this time.”

The subject that held a person hostage is now deceased. MBI says there are no other injuries to report.

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

The store has been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice.

