WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Lt. Governor gives preview of priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says there are a few things state leaders need to address in 2023, the first thing being the status of rural hospitals.

“We have a critical need in Mississippi and our hospitals, Hosemann said. “It’s not going to be fixed just solely by reimbursement, quite frankly. So we’ve got to make some strategic decisions about how, and how much and where we’re going to find and I dissipate, those will come up this year.”

After visiting Greenwood-LeFluer Hospital in Greenwood, Hosemann says even with services being cut, the hospital is projected to lose over $20,000,000.

“I anticipate there will be some temporary assistance through either a reimbursement model,” he said. “I don’t want to have moms having babies in the back of cars and stuff as crazy. With that, we have to be confident that there are things that may be at a central location. Primary services need to be available in my own mind no more than 30 minutes away from anybody.”

The second on his list is education, specifically by incentivizing schools to switch to modified calendars.

“When you ask the parents and the teachers, they are like 82 and 85%, in favor of a modified calendar, we’re getting record results from these five, or six or seven that have already done this,” Hosemann stated.

In Lamar County, it cost around $201,000 for the district to make the shift with teachers, bus drivers, and meals. Hosemann says state grants could take a dent out of that price tag.

“We need to look at this with the view that we’re not going to always do things like they used to, what we’re going to do is prepare our children for the future.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says

Latest News

Photos with Santa
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Sheesh! Look at those wind chill numbers this morning! A huge dose of Christmas cold is coming...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Mild today. Then, a hard freeze warning begins at midnight tonight. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis.
WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video