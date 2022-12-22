Feed My Sheep serves 700 meals for Christmas feast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Feed My Sheep in Gulfport put on its annual Christmas feast with all the holiday fare.

It became a blessing to both those who give and receive. The soup kitchen has been doing the Christmas feast for decades - about as long as the soup kitchen has been in operation.

That’s 40 years.

But the job never ends.

“Christmas is special. But the homeless need to eat year-round as well as the less fortunate,” said executive director David Lion.

And this time of year serves as a great recruitment tool for volunteers.

“A lot of times those people, they come at Christmas, but they end up staying all year long helping us,” Lion added. “And we use about 150 volunteers a week. So ... we could not do this without the tremendous community support that we get.”

The day started early by preparing and delivering meals for the homebound. Leann Davis is one of those volunteers and she gets as much as she gives.

“Just a...just a feeling of giving back,” she said. “It also keeps you humble. It is such an honor to be able to serve the community.”

And at lunch time, the offering continued in person.

In all, about 700 meals were prepared.

“I wanted ya’ll to know that Feed My Sheep is doing a good job for these homeless people,” said Johnnie Moncrief, who has benefitted from the services. “These homeless people really appreciate it because they’re servicing good food. ... I come here and eat all the time. And Feed My Sheep is the best place.”

Davis said the service goes beyond delivering food.

“It’s to give them a voice,” she said. " ‘You’re important. I see you. I have not forgotten about you. I know you by name. Your name is important, and I know your name.’ "

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.