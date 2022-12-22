WLOX Careers
Community gathers to wish final farewell to fallen officers along procession route

Wednesday’s joint funeral service for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe was followed by a procession that took off from the BSL Community Center.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s joint funeral service for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe was followed by a procession that took off from the Bay St. Louis Community Center at about 1:30 p.m.

It came as no surprise to see the Bay St. Louis community show up in support along the route.

Several electric companies strategically parked their bucket trucks along Highway 90 to hang large American flags overhead.

“It feels good to be in a position with a great company that is willing to show support for our fallen heroes,” Nathan Corr with Chain Electric Company told WLOX.

Corr said he used to serve as a police officer and worked the same shift as Sgt. Robin for several years. He called him a close friend.

“Steven was a great guy,” he said. “Everybody loved him, and he had the best intentions at heart. He always tried to help everyone.”

Further down on Highway 90 near the Pearl Hotel, Beth Watson and Chuck Pruitt from Waveland flew their own flag on the back of their vintage vehicle.

“Chuck takes care of having our ‘Blue Lives Matter’ permanently on here just to make sure that they know every day we appreciate them,” Watson said.

“We were stunned,” Pruitt added. “And it just broke our hearts. It’s going to be a long time getting over it, especially for the families. It’s just a sad day.”

Crowds lined the downtown streets to watch as the two fallen officers were escorted to their final resting place, Garden of Memory Cemetery.

The procession lasted about 30 minutes and consisted of hundreds of law enforcers from across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and more.

“It’s an eerie feeling, but it’s the best way to send people off,” Corr said. “And it should be remembered by everyone as a great time to show support for the families that need it.”

