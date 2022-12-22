WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
The number one tip to staying safe in these frigid temps: Stay inside.
How to stay safe in record low temperatures