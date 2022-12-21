Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Cloudy & chilly today. Alerts are in effect for our Cold Christmas. Freezing Friday morning.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wet weather is done. Today will be cloudy and chilly with morning temps in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 50s. Tomorrow will be nice with highs in the 60s and a slight chance for isolated showers. Then, an arctic blast arrives tomorrow night into early Friday. Plan on temperatures sharply dropping into the 20s Friday morning with wind chill in the single numbers to near-zero degrees at times. Protect people, pets, plants, & pipes before nightfall Thursday. Very cold and windy weather will be locked-in all day long Friday. But at least it should be sunny. Unfortunately, some spots may barely make it above freezing in the afternoon. These conditions will continue through the holiday weekend.

