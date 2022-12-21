WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers

The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.

Services for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Avenue), beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service begins at noon.

After the service ends, the officers will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. The route is shown below.

The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession
The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Supporters and travelers along the route should plan for road closures as early as 12:15 p.m. The route will stay closed until the procession is over.

Parking routes for law enforcement and the public are also shown below. Public parking is available at the Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School Stadium on Bookter Street.

Parking information for law enforcement and the public
Parking information for law enforcement and the public(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

The entire funeral will be streamed live on this story, on our app, on Facebook and on air.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
Ty'Shawn Brumfield was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care...
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say

Latest News

Sgt. Steven Robin served with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. He was killed in the line of...
Family members honor the life of fallen hero Sgt. Steven Robin
Young boys and girls shopped with a Harrison County officer to help buy their Christmas gifts.
Harrison County deputies bring holiday cheer to children of Boys & Girls Club
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard.
Ingalls Shipbuilding, Back Bay Mission team up to hand out socks to those in need
Brenda Pickens is the Bay St. Louis Police Department’s beloved barber who is now treating all...
Police Department prepares for fallen officers’ funeral with free haircuts