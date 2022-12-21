Salvation Army Angel Tree program bears holiday fruit

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen.

“We have a bunch of cars that will come through. They’re all scheduled at a certain time so we don’t cause any traffic issues,” said Jackson-George County Division Lt. Carla Lawson. “This year, we’ve noticed a large increase in our food pantry, so this Christmas we want to make sure our angels and our applicants are also receiving a meal.”

Here and at other distribution points, the Salvation Army is making sure those Christmas wishes come true.

“When we finish our day, it’s just so meaningful to know that so many families have been helped,” said Amy Brandenstein, community affairs representative with Chevron, who had several employees volunteer to help with distribution. “Just to see that children will have a good number of gifts under the tree, where if it weren’t for this program, it could be very different.”

