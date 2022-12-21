Police Department prepares for fallen officers’ funeral with free haircuts

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department is preparing to lay its two fallen officers to rest on Wednesday: Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

“Every person I speak with just almost has tears in their eyes when we’re talking about this,” said Brenda Pickens, the owner of Fade 1 Barbershop.

Pickens is the police department’s beloved barber who is now treating all officers and their families to free cuts so they can look their best for the funeral.

“That’s the least that I could do,” she said.

It’s an act of kindness that is appreciated.

Chief Toby Schwartz came in Tuesday for a trim as well, and the pain of the loss was visible.

“I would say it’s the hardest profession in the world, aside from our military, due to the danger and sometimes the unappreciation of the general public when officers come into contact with them,” he told WLOX. “However, Brandon and Steven both, they went out every day wanting to make our community better.”

Robin was a 12-year veteran officer who served as a supervisor with the department.

Schwartz said Robin volunteered to cover the particular shift on Wednesday so that he could spend Christmas with his family at Disney World.

“He wasn’t one to sit back at the police department and let the officers handle calls,” he said. “He wanted to be out there with them. And he was, always.”

Estorffe was only 23 years old and just one year into his career as a police officer, but he was memorable to many.

“Big smile. Big teddy bear,” Schwartz said. “He was ascending as a police officer with everything he did.”

After the call came in around 4:30 a.m., Schwartz said the situation began spiraling out of control.

“It was only going to get worse if they did not intervene,” he said. “And the fact that, hey, they saved a lot of other lives should be commended. And that’s what they’re going to be remembered for.”

Their dedication will be honored as the officers are laid to rest during a joint funeral Wednesday at the Bay St. Louis Community Center.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral service will start at noon.

“Sgt. Robin and Officer Estorffe would not want us to stop and give up on our community or this profession,” Chief Schwartz added. “They would say, ‘Hey, get out there and finish the job.’ That’s how we’re going to process this and move forward in honor of them.”

The Bay St. Louis Police Department asks that all monetary donations be mailed to or dropped off at the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District.

The address is 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS 39503.

Checks are to be made payable to Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District with “Fallen Officer Fund” written in the memo line of the check.

You can also donate online.

