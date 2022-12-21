Ingalls Shipbuilding, Back Bay Mission team up to hand out socks to those in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the season of giving along with the season of cold weather. A group of volunteers will be giving out 3,000 pairs of socks Wednesday to help those in need keep their feet warm.

With Christmas around the corner, Santa’s helpers are working overtime to spread the spirit of giving, all with some socks. Ingalls Shipbuilding has donated 3,000 pairs of socks to Back Bay Mission.

“Everyone needs socks. That’s such an important basic thing that everyone feels good about,” said Lisa Bradley, community relations manager at Ingalls. “The folks at Back Bay Mission are doing the most important work. They’re taking people who are in need and they’re really so good at matching a need with a service.”

Demond Harrison has been in need for longer than he wishes, but he appreciates Back Bay for lending a helping hand, especially when it gets cold like this.

“For the socks, you know what I’m saying, with the weather being as cold as it was and then with the rain, the socks help keep your feet dry because most of the time, like when it’s weather like this, a lot of us don’t have the proper things to help keep us wet, I mean keep us dry, like the tarps or whatever,” he said. “Most of the time we had to throw socks and shoes away, so a dry pair of socks and a warm blanket is awesome.”

Ingalls chose Back Bay Mission for this donation because of its dedication to helping others.

“I think our collaboration with Ingalls has been a great gift to us because of the way they actually communicated with us to find out what our needs are. Those kind of collaborations with not-for-profits like us are incredibly important,” said Back Bay Mission Executive Director James Pennington.

It’s joint commitments like this that make life a little easier for those in need.

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at the Ingalls shipyard.

Back Bay Mission will distribute them Wednesday during a Christmas dinner at the Micah Day center for the homeless.

