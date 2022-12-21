Family members honor the life of fallen hero Sgt. Steven Robin

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay Saint Louis community is preparing to say goodbye to fallen officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe in a service on Wednesday.

For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Sgt. Steven Robin in the wake of this unimaginable loss.

“He was a very caring, generous man to help anybody he could,” said his wife Amy Robin.

Mikey Mouse ears line the walls and ceiling fans.

Pictures of sweet memories are hanging in the living room of years that past.

You’d know you were at Robin’s house. Only this time, his family remembers the life of their fallen hero.

Amy sits on the couch reminiscing of her beloved life partner, whom she met at Walmart.

“He wouldn’t talk because he was very shy. I would throw popcorn stuff from the furniture stuff on the floor so he would come by and sweep to get him to talk, and we just became friends and it just went from there. It just happened,” she said.

The two were married for nearly 14 years and created a family, finding a forever home in Waveland.

Robin got his footing in law enforcement with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Waveland Police Department. He served for seven years. He was hired as a patrolman and later worked up his way to sergeant. He then moved a mile down the road to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, serving there for three years.

His wife said his career was far from over.

“He was hoping to get Homeland Security eventually,” she said.

Robin worked tirelessly to train fellow officers and protecting his community, and he did a job well done.

Now, loved ones prepare to say farewell.

We asked Amy about the final hours leading up to her husband’s passing. That’s when family friend Sandy Reynolds joins her on the couch for support.

“Next thing I know at 3 a.m., they’re knocking on my door to inform me of what happened. He went to help that lady and we know the rest of that story,” Amy said.

“He’d done everything and anything for everybody,” Reynolds added. “He’ll give what he could if they needed it. He took my girls under their wings, both of them did. My girls are like their kids.”

Through this challenging time, Gulf Coast residents are helping to lift them up.

“It’s been wonderful, they’ve been great. I think it would surprise him of the outpour and the people that care and want to do things,” Amy said.

Amy Robin said she will continue to honor her husband and hold his name dear to her heart.

