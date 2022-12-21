WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Family members honor the life of fallen hero Sgt. Steven Robin

Remembering a father, son, and grandfather.
Bay Saint Louis preparing to say goodbye in a service on Wednesday.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay Saint Louis community is preparing to say goodbye to fallen officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe in a service on Wednesday.

For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Sgt. Steven Robin in the wake of this unimaginable loss.

“He was a very caring, generous man to help anybody he could,” said his wife Amy Robin.

Mikey Mouse ears line the walls and ceiling fans.

Pictures of sweet memories are hanging in the living room of years that past.

You’d know you were at Robin’s house. Only this time, his family remembers the life of their fallen hero.

Amy sits on the couch reminiscing of her beloved life partner, whom she met at Walmart.

“He wouldn’t talk because he was very shy. I would throw popcorn stuff from the furniture stuff on the floor so he would come by and sweep to get him to talk, and we just became friends and it just went from there. It just happened,” she said.

The two were married for nearly 14 years and created a family, finding a forever home in Waveland.

Robin got his footing in law enforcement with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Waveland Police Department. He served for seven years. He was hired as a patrolman and later worked up his way to sergeant. He then moved a mile down the road to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, serving there for three years.

His wife said his career was far from over.

“He was hoping to get Homeland Security eventually,” she said.

Robin worked tirelessly to train fellow officers and protecting his community, and he did a job well done.

Now, loved ones prepare to say farewell.

We asked Amy about the final hours leading up to her husband’s passing. That’s when family friend Sandy Reynolds joins her on the couch for support.

“Next thing I know at 3 a.m., they’re knocking on my door to inform me of what happened. He went to help that lady and we know the rest of that story,” Amy said.

“He’d done everything and anything for everybody,” Reynolds added. “He’ll give what he could if they needed it. He took my girls under their wings, both of them did. My girls are like their kids.”

Through this challenging time, Gulf Coast residents are helping to lift them up.

“It’s been wonderful, they’ve been great. I think it would surprise him of the outpour and the people that care and want to do things,” Amy said.

Amy Robin said she will continue to honor her husband and hold his name dear to her heart.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Joseph Henry, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to...
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
Gail Hall, interim garden manager at Fazzio's Home & Farm Center in Harrison County is...
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

Latest News

Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Young boys and girls shopped with a Harrison County officer to help buy their Christmas gifts.
Harrison County deputies bring holiday cheer to children of Boys & Girls Club
New legislative watchdog report examines charter school funding and performance
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard.
Ingalls Shipbuilding, Back Bay Mission team up to hand out socks to those in need