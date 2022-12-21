Cold weather shelters preparing for frigid temperatures; volunteers needed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says we’ll see a big difference in temperature as we enter Thursday night and Friday morning, with Friday morning having a possible wind chill as cold as 0 degrees across parts of South Mississippi.

Volunteers and staff at the D’Iberville cold weather shelter are making preparations for the higher-than-normal headcounts. Volunteer Coordinator Windy Swetman says the shelter has seen situations like this before, and that they’re ready to take everyone in.

“We’ll start out with 30 to 40 people usually the first night. But by that third night, you’ll see those numbers drastically go up,” Swetman says. “For those trying to brave the weather, the cold just kinda overcomes them...

“Come here. The doors open at 4:30. We’ll welcome you in and make sure we get a warm place for you to stay and a hot meal and fellowship. We’ll be here as long as the temperatures are under 40 degrees and are sustained under 40 degrees, we’ll keep this shelter open.”

The Salvation Army is also preparing its cold weather shelter as temperatures drop. At the Center of Hope in Gulfport, staff and volunteers are on a mission to not turn anyone away this holiday season.

Major Jerry Friday, Salvation Army Area Commander, says the shelter opens its doors any time the temperature is 35 degrees or below.

“Usually when it’s just one night, people can tough it out, but when it’s multiple nights, we find that we do have more people,” Major Friday says. “We feel like we’re in really good shape to provide a secure cold weather shelter, for not just our guests but the volunteers as well.”

Major Jerry says some people who normally volunteer are traveling or have family in town, so the shelter is seeking additional help. The Salvation Army is looking to fill multiple four-hour time slots this Thursday through Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. each evening.

People interested in volunteering should contact the Salvation Army Area Command Office at 228-374-8301 or reach out to them through their website or Facebook page.

Here are the shelters we know will be open this weekend:

D’IBERVILLE: Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center (10395 Automall Parkway), opens at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday

GULFPORT: Salvation Army Center of Hope (2019 22nd Street), opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday

KILN: Hancock County Cold Weather Shelter (18333 Highway 605), opens 6 p.m. Thursday night through Monday

If you need transportation to the D’Iberville shelter, please contact Coast Transit Authority (CTA) at 228-896-8080.

If you need transportation to the Kiln shelter, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Office at 228-255-0942 or the Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

For more information about sheltering, please contact EMA at 228-865-4002.

