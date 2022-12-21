WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
Ty'Shawn Brumfield was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care...
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say

Latest News

If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie
Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania pays tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris,...
Franco Harris honored on House floor
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US