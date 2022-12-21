WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
Ty'Shawn Brumfield was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care...
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say

Latest News

If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania pays tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris,...
Franco Harris honored on House floor
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US